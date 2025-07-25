Gold prices tumble

KARACHI: Gold prices tumbled on Thursday, mirroring huge bullion fall in the global market - down by $61 to settle at $3,363 per ounce, traders said.

As a result, local gold prices dipped by Rs5,900 and Rs5,058, reaching Rs359,000 per tola and Rs307,784 per 10 grams, respectively All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

Following the downtrend, domestic silver market also shed some value, declining by Rs24 to Rs4,057 per tola and Rs20 to Rs3,478 per 10 grams. Silver prices closed at $39 per ounce in world market, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those established by the association officially.

