KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.340 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 42,907.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.160 billion, followed by COTS (PKR8.301 billion),Silver (PKR 2.274 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.940 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.344 billion), Crude oil (PKR 828.714 million), Copper (PKR 411.454 million), DJ (PKR 423.098 million), Natural Gas (PKR 179.570 million), SP 500 (PKR 272.526 million),Palladium (PKR 38.556 million),Brent (PKR 33.482 million), Japan Equity (PKR 81.742 million) and Aluminium (PKR 23.940million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots amounting to PKR 25.851 million were traded.

