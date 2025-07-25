BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-25

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 24, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Jul-25      22-Jul-25      21-Jul-25      18-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101799       0.101795       0.101993       0.101995
Euro                             0.855082       0.854651       0.853813       0.853036
Japanese yen                     0.004981       0.004955                      0.004928
U.K. pound                       0.987107       0.984576       0.984882       0.985019
U.S. dollar                      0.729219       0.730533       0.731819        0.73222
Algerian dinar                   0.005624       0.005627       0.005628       0.005629
Australian dollar                0.478951       0.475796       0.476707       0.476089
Botswana pula                    0.054983                                     0.054697
Brazilian real                   0.131317       0.131148       0.131577       0.132027
Brunei dollar                    0.570282       0.570016       0.569598       0.569688
Canadian dollar                  0.535836       0.535778       0.534448       0.533688
Chilean peso                     0.000765       0.000764       0.000761       0.000757
Czech koruna                     0.034745       0.034698       0.034683       0.034663
Danish krone                     0.114556       0.114487       0.114381       0.114293
Indian rupee                     0.008443       0.008469       0.008487       0.008494
Israeli New Shekel               0.218853       0.217809       0.218128       0.218247
Korean won                       0.000526       0.000525       0.000526       0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39401        2.39626
Malaysian ringgit                0.086288       0.172621       0.172619        0.17249
Mauritian rupee                  0.016014       0.015986       0.015953       0.015943
Mexican peso                     0.039261       0.039231       0.039249       0.039114
New Zealand dollar               0.438005       0.435361       0.434957       0.436183
Norwegian krone                  0.072211       0.071913       0.071954       0.072087
Omani rial                        1.89654                        1.9033
Peruvian sol                     0.205552       0.205914       0.205795
Philippine peso                  0.012789       0.012785       0.012801       0.012818
Polish zloty                     0.201108       0.200955       0.200746       0.200416
Qatari riyal                     0.200335       0.200696       0.201049
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194458       0.194809
Singapore dollar                 0.570282       0.570016       0.569598       0.569688
Swedish krona                    0.076593       0.076233       0.076152       0.075822
Swiss franc                      0.919628       0.916374       0.914317        0.91322
Thai baht                        0.022666       0.022629       0.022588       0.022588
Trinidadian dollar                0.10765       0.107966       0.108463       0.108376
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198562        0.19892        0.19927
Uruguayan peso                   0.018214       0.018272       0.018208
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Leghari tells World Bank delegation: CTBCM to enter final phase in two months

Definition of ‘Tax fraud’ & procedure for ‘arrest’: There will be no amendment in Act: MoS

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

Taxpayers: KCCI tells Senate body FBR can’t be judge, jury and executioner

Dar to meet Rubio for key talks today

President hails China’s role in socio-economic uplift

Overall security environment: OICCI survey reveals measurable improvement

Govt mulling asking CCP to take action against vanaspati makers?

FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

KP CM says his govt will no longer tolerate presence of ‘Good Taliban’

Read more stories