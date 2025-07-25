WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 24, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Jul-25 22-Jul-25 21-Jul-25 18-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101799 0.101795 0.101993 0.101995 Euro 0.855082 0.854651 0.853813 0.853036 Japanese yen 0.004981 0.004955 0.004928 U.K. pound 0.987107 0.984576 0.984882 0.985019 U.S. dollar 0.729219 0.730533 0.731819 0.73222 Algerian dinar 0.005624 0.005627 0.005628 0.005629 Australian dollar 0.478951 0.475796 0.476707 0.476089 Botswana pula 0.054983 0.054697 Brazilian real 0.131317 0.131148 0.131577 0.132027 Brunei dollar 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688 Canadian dollar 0.535836 0.535778 0.534448 0.533688 Chilean peso 0.000765 0.000764 0.000761 0.000757 Czech koruna 0.034745 0.034698 0.034683 0.034663 Danish krone 0.114556 0.114487 0.114381 0.114293 Indian rupee 0.008443 0.008469 0.008487 0.008494 Israeli New Shekel 0.218853 0.217809 0.218128 0.218247 Korean won 0.000526 0.000525 0.000526 0.000526 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39401 2.39626 Malaysian ringgit 0.086288 0.172621 0.172619 0.17249 Mauritian rupee 0.016014 0.015986 0.015953 0.015943 Mexican peso 0.039261 0.039231 0.039249 0.039114 New Zealand dollar 0.438005 0.435361 0.434957 0.436183 Norwegian krone 0.072211 0.071913 0.071954 0.072087 Omani rial 1.89654 1.9033 Peruvian sol 0.205552 0.205914 0.205795 Philippine peso 0.012789 0.012785 0.012801 0.012818 Polish zloty 0.201108 0.200955 0.200746 0.200416 Qatari riyal 0.200335 0.200696 0.201049 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194458 0.194809 Singapore dollar 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688 Swedish krona 0.076593 0.076233 0.076152 0.075822 Swiss franc 0.919628 0.916374 0.914317 0.91322 Thai baht 0.022666 0.022629 0.022588 0.022588 Trinidadian dollar 0.10765 0.107966 0.108463 0.108376 U.A.E. dirham 0.198562 0.19892 0.19927 Uruguayan peso 0.018214 0.018272 0.018208 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

