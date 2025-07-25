WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 24, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Jul-25 22-Jul-25 21-Jul-25 18-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101799 0.101795 0.101993 0.101995
Euro 0.855082 0.854651 0.853813 0.853036
Japanese yen 0.004981 0.004955 0.004928
U.K. pound 0.987107 0.984576 0.984882 0.985019
U.S. dollar 0.729219 0.730533 0.731819 0.73222
Algerian dinar 0.005624 0.005627 0.005628 0.005629
Australian dollar 0.478951 0.475796 0.476707 0.476089
Botswana pula 0.054983 0.054697
Brazilian real 0.131317 0.131148 0.131577 0.132027
Brunei dollar 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688
Canadian dollar 0.535836 0.535778 0.534448 0.533688
Chilean peso 0.000765 0.000764 0.000761 0.000757
Czech koruna 0.034745 0.034698 0.034683 0.034663
Danish krone 0.114556 0.114487 0.114381 0.114293
Indian rupee 0.008443 0.008469 0.008487 0.008494
Israeli New Shekel 0.218853 0.217809 0.218128 0.218247
Korean won 0.000526 0.000525 0.000526 0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39401 2.39626
Malaysian ringgit 0.086288 0.172621 0.172619 0.17249
Mauritian rupee 0.016014 0.015986 0.015953 0.015943
Mexican peso 0.039261 0.039231 0.039249 0.039114
New Zealand dollar 0.438005 0.435361 0.434957 0.436183
Norwegian krone 0.072211 0.071913 0.071954 0.072087
Omani rial 1.89654 1.9033
Peruvian sol 0.205552 0.205914 0.205795
Philippine peso 0.012789 0.012785 0.012801 0.012818
Polish zloty 0.201108 0.200955 0.200746 0.200416
Qatari riyal 0.200335 0.200696 0.201049
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194458 0.194809
Singapore dollar 0.570282 0.570016 0.569598 0.569688
Swedish krona 0.076593 0.076233 0.076152 0.075822
Swiss franc 0.919628 0.916374 0.914317 0.91322
Thai baht 0.022666 0.022629 0.022588 0.022588
Trinidadian dollar 0.10765 0.107966 0.108463 0.108376
U.A.E. dirham 0.198562 0.19892 0.19927
Uruguayan peso 0.018214 0.018272 0.018208
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments