KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 24, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 286.00 287.00 AED 77.83 78.27
EURO 335.60 338.35 SAR 76.10 76.57
GBP 387.22 390.25 INTERBANK 284.25 284.45
JPY 1.92 1.97
