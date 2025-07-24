BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
England make quick start after dismissing India in fourth Test

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2025 08:54pm
England’s Zak Crawley (R) celebrates his half century with England’s Ben Duckett on day two of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
England's Zak Crawley (R) celebrates his half century with England's Ben Duckett on day two of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 24, 2025. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: England’s openers made a flying start to their first innings in the fourth Test against India on Thursday, reaching 77-0 at tea after dismissing the tourists for 358, with captain Ben Stokes taking five wickets.

Zak Crawley played some trademark stylish drives to reach 33 not out, although he survived a confident lbw appeal on 26 from Mohammed Siraj after offering no stroke to the fast bowler.

Ben Duckett was unbeaten on 43, with the left-hander hitting Anshul Kamboj for three fours in the debutant’s first over. Kamboj and Siraj proved expensive as England scored rapidly in the first 14 overs of their reply.

Earlier, India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant defied a severe foot injury to make a gutsy fifty.

India suffer Pant setback in fourth Test against England

The vice-captain had to retire hurt on 37 during Wednesday’s opening day when struck a painful blow on the foot attempting an audacious reverse-sweep off a Chris Woakes yorker.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced Thursday that Pant had been ruled out of keeping wicket in the Manchester match but said he would bat “as per team requirements”.

After Shardul Thakur fell to Stokes for 41, leaving India 314-6, Pant slowly made his way down the dressing room steps and out into the middle.

The left-hander’s movements were restricted but runners are no longer allowed in international cricket.

The impressive Stokes next dismissed Washington Sundar for 27, caught by Woakes, and Kamboj was caught behind off the England skipper for a duck to leave India 337-8.

That gave Stokes his first five-wicket haul in a Test since a career-best 6-22 against the West Indies at Lord’s in 2017.

The all-rounder finished with 5-72 in 24 overs, a fine return after his future as a lively medium-pacer was threatened by repeated hamstring trouble.

Pant reached his half-century in 69 balls, including a pulled six off Jofra Archer despite his lack of mobility, before he was bowled by the paceman for 54.

He received a generous round of applause as he walked back to the dressing room and Archer (3-73) ended the innings when Jasprit Bumrah was caught behind.

India had resumed on 264-4 and, in overcast, bowler-friendly conditions, soon slumped to 266-5 as Archer struck with just his fifth ball of the day.

Ravindra Jadeja, on a run of four successive fifties, had added just one to his overnight 19 when he edged a superb Archer delivery, with second slip Harry Brook holding a sharp low catch to his right.

Thakur, one of three changes to the India side, made useful runs but he too fell to Stokes, although it needed a fine catch by a leaping Duckett at gully to dismiss the all-rounder.

Stokes went against history by sending the tourists in to bat on Wednesday. No team winning the toss and bowling first has ever won a Test at Old Trafford.

But India, 2-1 down in a five-match contest, need to make some history of their own if they are to maintain their hopes of a series victory as they have never won a Test at Old Trafford.

