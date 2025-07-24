BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Business & Finance

SBP reserves fall by $69mn, now stand at $14.46bn

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 07:07pm

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $69 million during the week ending July 18, 2025, as the country made scheduled external debt repayments, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

According to SBP data, the central bank’s reserves fell to $14.46 billion, down from $14.53 billion recorded a week earlier.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were reported at $5.46 billion, bringing the total liquid foreign reserves of the country to $19.92 billion.

“During the week ended on July 18, 2025, SBP reserves decreased by $69 million to $14,456.6 million due to external debt repayments,” the statement said.

The decline comes a week after SBP reserves had seen a modest rise of $23 million, reaching $14.53 billion as of July 11.

