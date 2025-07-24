BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.23%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
CPHL 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
DCL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
DGKC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.54%)
FCCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.68%)
HUBC 152.58 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.08%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
NBP 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.83%)
PPL 166.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.06%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
PRL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 115.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.54%)
SSGC 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Farhan’s 50 lifts Pakistan to 178-7 in third Bangladesh T20I

AFP Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 07:41pm
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 24, 2025. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Opener Sahibzada Farhan hit a solid half century to guide Pakistan to an improved total of 178-7 in the third and final Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

Farhan’s 41-ball 63 studded with five sixes and six boundaries as well as Hasan Nawaz’s 17-ball 33 with three sixes and a boundary helped Pakistan post a challenging total after they were sent into bat.

Having already won their first-ever T20I series against Pakistan with victories in the first two matches, Bangladesh rested five of their main players including spearhead Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 8 runs in second T20I to seal series

Pakistan had scored 110 and 125 in the first two matches – also in Dhaka.

Farhan, who replaced Fakhar Zaman as one of two changes for Pakistan, put on 82 for the opening stand with Saim Ayub who scored a 15-ball 21 with a six and two boundaries.

Farhan, 29, fell in the 12th over to spinner Nasum Ahmed who finished with 2-22 in his four overs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed took 3-38.

Mohammad Nawaz, who scored 16-ball 27 with two sixes and as many fours, and skipper Salman Agha made 12 to help Pakistan add 46 runs in the last five overs.

Pakistan Bangladesh Bangladesh Vs Pakistan T20

Comments

200 characters

Farhan’s 50 lifts Pakistan to 178-7 in third Bangladesh T20I

SBP reserves fall by $69mn, now stand at $14.46bn

Army major, sepoy martyred, three terrorists killed in Mastung operation: ISPR

Reciprocal tariff: Pakistan officials to meet Trump administration, Bloomberg reports

JLL steps down as advisor for Roosevelt Hotel transaction citing conflict of interest

Imran Khan’s sons coming to Pakistan, claims Aleema Khan

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

KSE-100 loses 562 points on profit-taking

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

Thailand, Cambodia clash with jets and rockets in deadly border row

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Read more stories