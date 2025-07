Bangladesh win toss, send Pakistan in to bat in third T20

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Thursday.

Having already won the series with wins in the first two matches, Bangladesh are testing their strength in depth with as many as five changes from the last game.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 8 runs in second T20I to seal series

Pakistan rested opener Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah to give Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat a chance as they seek to avoid a 3-0 whitewash.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Litton Kumar Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Salman Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN)

TV umpire: Morshed Ali Khan (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)