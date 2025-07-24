Asia Cup decision expected soon as ACC chief Naqvi confirms ongoing talks with India

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 24
|
284.28
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 24
|
284.03
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 24
|
146.19
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 24
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 24
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jul 24
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 23
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 23
|
6,358.91
|
Nasdaq / Jul 23
|
21,020.02
|
Dow Jones / Jul 23
|
45,010.29
|
India Sensex / Jul 24
|
82,272.71
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 24
|
41,930.96
|
Hang Seng / Jul 24
|
25,674.33
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 24
|
9,106.29
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 24
|
24,487.35
|
France CAC40 / Jul 24
|
7,895.03
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 23
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 23
|
312,842
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 24
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 24
|
65.75
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 24
|
3,375.23
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 24
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 24
|
68.40
|Stock
|Price
|
HBL Invest Fund / Jul 24
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
6.42
▲ 1 (18.45%)
|
Dadabhoy Cement / Jul 24
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited(DBCI)
|
7.04
▲ 1 (16.56%)
|
Chenab Ltd (Pref) / Jul 24
Chenab Limited (Pref)(CLCPS)
|
4.33
▲ 0.61 (16.4%)
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 24
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
15.70
▲ 1.43 (10.02%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Jul 24
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
14.83
▲ 1.35 (10.01%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Jul 24
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
46.72
▲ 4.25 (10.01%)
|
Cordoba Logistics / Jul 24
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited(CLVL)
|
19.23
▲ 1.75 (10.01%)
|
Pak.Int.Cont.. / Jul 24
Pakistan International Container(PICT)
|
47.14
▲ 4.29 (10.01%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Jul 24
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
160.49
▲ 14.59 (10%)
|
Mehran Sugar / Jul 24
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited(MRNS)
|
72.71
▲ 6.61 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jul 24
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
5.97
▼ -0.78 (-11.56%)
|
Shadab Textile / Jul 24
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
69.46
▼ -7.72 (-10%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jul 24
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
56.56
▼ -6.28 (-9.99%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 24
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
12.55
▼ -1.39 (-9.97%)
|
S.S.Oil / Jul 24
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
953
▼ -101.72 (-9.64%)
|
Pak Paper Prod / Jul 24
Pakistan Paper Products Limited(PPP)
|
249.39
▼ -26.31 (-9.54%)
|
Dewan Farooque Sp. / Jul 24
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited(DFSM)
|
6.50
▼ -0.67 (-9.34%)
|
Masood Textile / Jul 24
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
65.13
▼ -6.58 (-9.18%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Jul 24
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
94.40
▼ -9.46 (-9.11%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Jul 24
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
314.72
▼ -30.28 (-8.78%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 24
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
113,028,558
▲ 0.55
|
Media Times Ltd / Jul 24
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
37,109,870
▼ -0.25
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
28,180,735
▼ -0.02
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 24
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
23,125,569
▲ 0.14
|
HBL Invest Fund / Jul 24
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
22,182,635
▲ 1
|
Power Cement / Jul 24
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
20,605,738
▲ 0.26
|
Image Pakistan / Jul 24
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
16,801,979
▲ 0.23
|
HBL Growth Fund / Jul 24
HBL Growth Fund(HGFA)
|
16,727,911
▲ 0.56
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jul 24
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
16,198,466
▼ -0.78
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 24
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
13,922,478
▼ -1.39
