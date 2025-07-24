BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.77%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
CPHL 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
HUBC 152.30 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.89%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
NBP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.22%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
PPL 165.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.37%)
PREMA 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.93%)
SNGP 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.57%)
SSGC 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 down nearly 300 points

BR Web Desk Published July 24, 2025 Updated July 24, 2025 02:34pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

After a positive start, profit-taking returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding nearly 300 points during intraday trading.

The stock market opened on a positive note, pushing the benchmark index to an intraday high of 139,867.82.

However, selling pressure soon emerged, and by 2:30pm, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 138,959.41 level, a decrease of 294.94 points or 0.21%.

On Wednesday, PSX came under mild pressure as investors opted for profit-taking. Investors appeared to reassess the sustainability of the recent bullish momentum, leading to a measured pullback in key sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 165.26 points or 0.12%, settling at 139,254.36 points.

Globally, shares in Asia rallied and the Australian dollar hit an eight-month high on Thursday as optimism over earnings and trade supported demand for higher-yielding assets.

Tokyo’s broad Topix gauge of shares hit an all-time high, following new records on Wall Street overnight, after a trade pact between Japan and the US stoked speculation more deals would appear soon to head off sweeping tariffs. Nasdaq and S&P futures rose after results by Google parent Alphabet beat estimates to kick off the “Magnificent Seven” earnings season.

The US has also reached deals with the Philippines and Indonesia, and an agreement with the European Union is also expected.

The EU and US are closing in on a trade deal that would impose 15% tariffs on European imports, while waiving duties on some items, according to officials from the European Commission. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said US and Chinese officials will meet in Stockholm next week.

Results from Magnificent Seven members, whose results have powered indexes to previous peaks, are in the spotlight for guidance on spending and returns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI).

Alphabet strongly beat estimates and cited massive demand for its cloud computing services as it hiked its capital spending plans. But electric car maker Tesla posted its worst quarterly sales decline in more than a decade and profit that trailed analyst targets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%. Japan’s Topix surged for a second day, rising 1.4% to surpass its previous all-time high reached last year.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 down nearly 300 points

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Forced curtailments, low demand drag down Pakistan’s oil & gas output in FY25

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,900 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

BCCI attends ACC meeting virtually amid regional tensions; Asia Cup venue likely to shift

Read more stories