BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-24

India accuses Walmart’s Myntra of breaching foreign investment rules

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

BENGALURU: India’s financial crime agency said on Wednesday it was investigating Walmart’s fashion business Myntra Designs for allegedly breaching laws prohibiting foreign wholesalers from selling to consumers.

The case comes amid growing scrutiny of e-commerce players in India. An antitrust investigation last year found Amazon and Walmart’s other e-commerce platform, Flipkart, favoured select sellers and resorted to “predatory pricing”, hurting smaller retailers. The companies denied the allegations.

Myntra, owned by Flipkart, sells fashion brands on its own e-commerce website.

Detailing its findings from an investigation, India’s Enforcement Directorate said that Myntra declared it was a wholesaler and received $192 million of foreign investment, but then sold most of its goods to a group entity that retailed those products to consumers.

“Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd was actually carrying out multi-brand retail trading in the guise of wholesale cash & carry,” the agency said.

Myntra said in a statement that it had not received documents related to the case from the authorities but that it remained “fully committed to cooperating with them at any point of time”.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a bid to protect domestic retailers and traders, India prohibits foreign companies engaging in wholesale business to make any direct sales to consumers.

E-commerce business is also restricted, with foreign-owned companies like Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart allowed to operate marketplaces to connect buyers and individual sellers online, but not to stock goods or offer them directly to consumers.

India Walmart’s fashion business Myntra Designs

Comments

200 characters

India accuses Walmart’s Myntra of breaching foreign investment rules

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories