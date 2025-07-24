Kremlin expects ‘difficult’ talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: Russia said it expected peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul later Wednesday to be “difficult”, downplaying expectations of a breakthrough after nearly three and a half years of war. Both delegations have arrived in Istanbul and are expected to meet later in the evening, according to Russian state media and Ukrainian officials.

The two sides previously met in the Turkish city in May and June, but managed to agree only on exchanges of prisoners and soldiers’ bodies. US President Donald Trump last week gave Russia “50 days” to end the war or face sanctions, but the Kremlin has not indicated it is willing to compromise on its demands. “No one expects an easy road,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about his expectations for the talks.

“It will be very difficult,” he added.

Ukraine said it hoped the two countries would discuss the release of prisoners and lay the ground for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.