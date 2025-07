KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 35.548 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 43,978.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.8 66billion, followed by COTS (PKR8.197 billion),Silver (PKR 3.369 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.580 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.937 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.164 billion),Copper (PKR 617.277million), DJ (PKR 216.006 million),Natural Gas (PKR 163.986 million), SP500 (PKR 252.831 million),Palladium (PKR 73.645 million), Brent (PKR 30.232 million), Japan Equity (PKR 34.021 million) and Aluminium (PKR 2.238 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 43.448 million were traded.

