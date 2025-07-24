BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Gold prices soar in local market

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: Gold prices took a big stride on Wednesday in the local market, tracking an international market uptrend, surpassing $3,400 per ounce, traders said.

World market posted a big gain, soaring by $37, to settle at $3,424 per ounce that also fuelled the local gold value, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

As a result, the local gold prices mounted by Rs3,700 and Rs3,171, reaching Rs364,900 per tola and Rs312,842 per 10 grams, respectively.

Following suit, the domestic silver market also grew - up by Rs46 to Rs4,081 per tola and Rs39 to Rs3,498 per 10 grams. Silver in the global market stood at over $39 per ounce, the jewellers association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those officially announced by the association.

