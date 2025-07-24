Gold prices soar in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices took a big stride on Wednesday in the local market, tracking an international market uptrend, surpassing $3,400 per ounce, traders said.

World market posted a big gain, soaring by $37, to settle at $3,424 per ounce that also fuelled the local gold value, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

As a result, the local gold prices mounted by Rs3,700 and Rs3,171, reaching Rs364,900 per tola and Rs312,842 per 10 grams, respectively.

Following suit, the domestic silver market also grew - up by Rs46 to Rs4,081 per tola and Rs39 to Rs3,498 per 10 grams. Silver in the global market stood at over $39 per ounce, the jewellers association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those officially announced by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025