BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-07-24

Has Rs1.71/unit electricity relief vanished?

BR Research Published 24 Jul, 2025 06:19am

It was widely expected that the government would continue the Rs1.71 per unit electricity subsidy component—backed by the IMF staff-level agreement, which explicitly cited plans to fund the relief via additional Petroleum Levy collections. Yet, to the surprise of many, the subsidy appears to have quietly disappeared—if not formally withdrawn, then at least absent from the electricity bills issued for July 2025.

Recall that the only component explicitly extended into FY26 was the Rs182 billion relief—equivalent to Rs1.71 per unit—for all non-lifeline consumers, financed through the enhanced Petroleum Levy. The government, in its communication with the IMF, had committed to maintaining this limited relief until June 30, 2026.

Significant ambiguity now surrounds the fate of this relief and its continuity into FY26. The matter came up during Nepra’s recent tariff hearing, but the Ministry of Energy’s remarks did little to resolve the uncertainty.

In its response, the Ministry noted that the “average applicable consumer tariff in July 2025 would be lower by around seven rupees compared to July 2024.” While ostensibly reassuring, the phrasing raises more questions than it answers. No assumptions were disclosed, nor was it clarified whether the comparison referred to gross billing or adjustments embedded within the base tariff trajectory.

With the Rs1.71 per unit subsidy now seemingly off the table, the month-on-month increase in tariffs for non-lifeline protected consumers—who account for the bulk of domestic electricity consumption—exceeds 30 percent. Previously, under the assumption of subsidy continuity, first and second protected slabs were projected to rise by 11 and 9 percent, respectively. They now stand to increase by 35 and 26 percent, respectively. Among non-protected slabs, effective tariffs for the first three categories are slated to rise by 12, 9, and 8 percent month-on-month.

This development implies that effective tariffs in July may be materially higher than assumed—at odds with both prior policy signalling and the inflation projections built on that premise. Whether this reflects a temporary lapse awaiting formal notification, an oversight in tariff design, or a quiet policy reversal is yet to be clarified.

What is clear, however, is that this shift—if sustained—has real implications that one hopes the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) appropriately incorporates any change in effective tariffs into its CPI computation, lest the official inflation trajectory miss a key price signal affecting millions.

electricity electricity relief

Comments

200 characters

Has Rs1.71/unit electricity relief vanished?

FBR tells PM: Tax-to-GDP ratio jumps 1.5pc to 10.6pc

Iesco, Fesco and Gepco set for sell-off by Dec-end

NTDC’s split into new entities: World Bank seeks amendments to project agreements

Pakistan, Afghanistan sign long-awaited PTA

PM says ready for dialogue with India

ADB keeps growth outlook unchanged

PM to open ‘PortVerse’ next month

Sugar price hike: PAC unhappy with FBR, ministry’s briefings

FBR to strictly monitor tobacco movement

Production capacity boost: Haleon plans to ramp up investment in Pakistan

Read more stories