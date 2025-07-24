Markets Print 2025-07-24
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (July 23, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 287.00 288.00 JPY 1.92 1.97
EURO 335.96 337.41 AED 78.17 78.50
GBP 387.41 389.09 SAR 76.42 76.80
INTERBANK 284.80 285.00
=========================================================================
