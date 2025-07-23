India select Bumrah as England bowl in fourth Test

MANCHESTER: Jasprit Bumrah has been picked by India for their must-win fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, which starts on Wednesday.

Before the series started it was announced that Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, would only play in three of the five matches to protect his fitness following a back injury.

But with India 2-1 down following a dramatic 22-run defeat at Lord’s, a game in which Bumrah played, he was included in the tourists’ team at Old Trafford.

India made three changes, with batsman Sai Sudharsan replacing Karun Nair, and Shardul Thakur and debutant Anshul Kamboj coming in for injured pacemen Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

Rishabh Pant was passed fit to keep wicket after suffering a finger injury.

England had already named their side, making just one change as they recalled Liam Dawson for the left-arm spinner’s first Test in eight years after Shoaib Bashir suffered a series-ending finger injury at Lord’s.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss Wednesday and elected to field on an overcast morning.

History was against him, however, as no team winning the toss and bowling first has ever won an Old Trafford Test.

India have yet to win a Test at Old Trafford following four defeats and five draws in nine previous matches at the Manchester ground.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)