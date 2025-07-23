BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
Dawson strikes as England fight back against India

AFP Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 08:53pm
England’s Liam Dawson (2nd L) celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal on day one of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
MANCHESTER: Liam Dawson marked his first Test in eight years with the key wicket of India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal as England fought back on Wednesday’s opening day at Old Trafford.

India, invited to bat by England captain Ben Stokes, got through the first session of the fourth Test without losing a wicket.

But at tea they were 149-3, with openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal, as well as India captain Shubman Gill all back in the pavilion.

The recalled Sai Sudharsan, dropped on 20, was 26 not out.

India, 2-1 down after three Tests, must win at Old Trafford if they are to keep alive their hopes of winning the five-match series.

But the tourists will have to make history as they have never managed to win in nine previous Tests at the Manchester ground.

They made a fine start after losing the toss and were 78-0 at lunch, with Jaiswal 36 not out after uppercutting Stokes for six and Rahul unbeaten on 40.

But Rahul had added just six more runs to his score when, trying to force Chris Woakes off the back foot, he edged to Zak Crawley at third slip, leaving India 94-1.

Jaiswal late-cut Brydon Carse for four to go to 49 before completing a 96-ball fifty.

Dawson, recalled after 21-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir suffered a series-ending finger injury during England’s thrilling 22-run win in the third Test at Lord’s, did not bowl before lunch.

But the Hampshire veteran, 35, playing his first Test since 2017, needed just seven balls to strike on Wednesday when Jaiswal pushed forward defensively to a good-length delivery and edged to Harry Brook at first slip.

England should have had dismissed Sudharsan, twice caught down the legside this series, but he survived when wicketkeeper Jamie Smith got both hands to a thick edge off Stokes only to drop the catch.

Gill dismissed

But soon afterwards Stokes removed Gill for 12 when his opposing skipper played no shot and was judged lbw after a vociferous appeal from the all-rounder.

Gill reviewed, but to no avail, with India now 140-3.

The 25-year-old Gill, who had accused England of contravening “the spirit of cricket” with their time-wasting tactics during an ill-tempered match at Lord’s, was greeted with a chorus of boos from spectators.

His early exit means he has scored just 34 runs in his past three innings after scoring three hundreds in the first two Tests.

Earlier, an overcast morning and green-tinged pitch encouraged Stokes to break with history by bowling first after the coin fell in his favour.

No team winning the toss and bowling first has ever won a Test at Old Trafford.

India selected paceman Jasprit Bumrah again even though they had previously announced he would only play three Tests in the series.

The policy was aimed at protecting the world’s top-ranked bowler following a back injury.

Bumrah missed the second Test in Birmingham, which India won, but returned for the dramatic match at Lord’s.

The fifth and final Test takes place at the Oval, starting on July 31.

