BML 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.89%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CPHL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.62%)
DCL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.13%)
DGKC 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.04%)
FCCL 45.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
HUBC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.88 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
NBP 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
POWER 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
PPL 167.40 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.64%)
PREMA 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.77%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.92%)
SSGC 44.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TPLP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,328 Increased By 188.7 (1.33%)
BR30 39,804 Increased By 477 (1.21%)
KSE100 139,377 Increased By 1159.6 (0.84%)
KSE30 42,607 Increased By 452 (1.07%)
Jul 22, 2025
PSX opens on a positive note, gains over 1,600 points

BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 12:50pm

After declining in the previous session, positive sentiments returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,600 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 12:45pm, the benchmark KSE-100 was hovering at 139,836.63 level, an increase of 1,619.05 points or 1.17%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, cement, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SNGPL, HUBCO, MCB and MEBL traded in the green.

On Monday, PSX opened the new week on a volatile note. The downturn was largely attributed to investor profit-taking ahead of July’s end and cautious sentiment following a record-breaking run.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 379.78 points, or 0.27%, to close at 138,217.58 points.

Internationally, Asian share markets held their ground near a four-year peak on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street’s closing record high ahead of a slate of corporate earnings. At the same time, investors took stock of tariff negotiations between the US and its trading partners.

Japanese shares briefly jumped at the open before trading modestly higher, while bonds had a muted reaction as the election results were largely priced in and were not as bad as investors had feared. The yen rallied 1% on Monday, recouping some of the losses from past weeks and was last little changed at 147.46 per dollar on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit its highest level since October 2021 in early Asian hours but was last little changed. The index is up nearly 16% this year.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record-high closes on Monday, lifted by Alphabet and other megacaps ahead of a burst of earnings reports this week.

Investor focus has been on tariff negotiations ahead of the August 1 deadline with the European Union exploring a broader set of possible countermeasures against the United States a

This is an intra-day update

