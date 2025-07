KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 20.613 billion and the number of lots traded was 26,558.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.466 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 4.836 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.449 billion), Silver (PKR 2.031 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.238 billion), Crude oil (PKR 995.135 million), Copper (PKR 426.630 million), DJ (PKR 394.079 million), Natural Gas (PKR 279.320 million), SP500 (PKR 225.867 million), Palladium (PKR 149.082 million), Brent (PKR 53.253 million), Japan Equity (PKR 11.347 million) and Aluminium (PKR 5.765 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 50.792 million were traded.

