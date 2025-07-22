BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Markets Print 2025-07-22

Gold rises on weaker US dollar

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2025 05:56am

NEW YOR: Gold prices firmed on Monday, bolstered by a weaker US dollar, while investors sought clarity on trade developments ahead of an August 1 US tariff deadline.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,369.17 per ounce by 1114 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,376.30. “The modest support...comes from a weaker US dollar. With the tariff August 1 deadline coming closer, the market focus will be if trade deals are announced, or tariffs are implemented,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The dollar eased 0.3% against a basket of other major currencies, making gold less expensive for their holders.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident the United States can secure a trade deal with the European Union, but August 1 is a hard deadline for tariffs to kick in.

Gold, often considered a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainty, tends to do well in a low interest rate environment. The US Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is scheduled for July 29-30, following its decision to hold rates steady last month.

“Elevated inflation expectations and strong economic data are weighing on expectations around the number of Fed rate cuts this year. Despite this, the buy-on-dip strategy remains in place, protecting downside risks for gold prices,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Last week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he still believed that the US central bank should cut rates next week. Data showed that top consumer China’s imports of gold fell for a second successive month in June.

China’s imports of platinum in June fell 6.1% from the prior month. Spot silver gained 0.8% to $38.47 per ounce, platinum rose 1.6% to $1,444.11 and palladium was 2.1% higher at $1,266.91.

