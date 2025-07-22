Gold prices soar significantly

KARACHI: Gold prices soared significantly on Monday, tracking a global market’s uptrend - grew by $36 to $3,387 per ounce, traders said.

The surge triggered local gold prices up by Rs3,600 to Rs361,200 per tola and Rs3,087 to Rs309,671 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic and international silver prices held steady at Rs4012 per tola and Rs3439 per 10 grams. Global silver prices remained at $39 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

