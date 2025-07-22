BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
18 near-completion projects in FY26L NHA allocated Rs20.5bn against Rs56.9bn demand

Hamza Habib Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: For 18 near completion projects, National Highways Authority (NHA) gets a budgetary allocation of Rs20.5 billion against the demand of Rs56.9 billion in FY26.

According to NHA documents, in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the authority requested 56.9 billion for projects which completed by almost 70 percent, so the early completion of these projects would be ensured.

Among these projects for land acquisition affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for the construction of 959km Karachi-Lahore Motorway (KLM) Rs4.25 billion was proposed in the PSDP, whereas, only Rs500 million was approved.

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

For improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1, 167 km) against the proposal of Rs5.3 billion only Rs1 billion was approved.

For the construction of motorway from Burhan/Hakia on M-1 to DI Khan Rs500 million allocated against the request of Rs2.57 billion. For the construction of two-lane Highway from Basmia to Khuzdar (length 106 km) Rs2.5 billion was allocated against the demand of Rs7.23 billion. For the construction of overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdra revised Rs200 million was allocated against the request of Rs863 million.

Among other near completion projects of strategic nature construction of Gwadar-Ratodero Road Project (M-8) Rs3 billion was allocated against the demand of Rs4.94 billion. For the rehabilitation and upgradation 54.80 km long Awaran Jhalijao road and dualisation and improvement of Old Bannu Road, allocation of Rs1.04 billion and Rs988 million was made as per of their 100 percent demand.

Construction of Kot Pindi Das Interchange on Motorway M-2 in District Sheikupura also gets the full allocation of Rs251 million as per the demand.

Dualisation of Indus Highway (N-55) Sarai Gamila to Kohat Section also gets the full allocation of Rs1.5 billion as per demand.

Construction of bridge on River Ravi at Syed Wala also gets the full allocation of Rs324 million against the demand of the same amount.

