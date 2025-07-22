Markets Print 2025-07-22
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 21, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 287.27 288.60 JPY 1.91 1.96
EURO 335.01 337.86 AED 78.38 79.07
GBP 386.65 390.59 SAR 76.67 77.30
INTERBANK 285.00 285.20
=========================================================================
