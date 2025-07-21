Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee improved slightly against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 284.75, a gain of Re0.12.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated further against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as it lost Re0.41 or 0.15%.

The local unit closed at 284.87, against 284.46 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Japanese yen firmed on Monday after Japan’s ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house as investors braced for a period of policy paralysis and market disquiet in the world’s fourth-largest economy ahead of a deadline on tariff negotiations with the US.

The Japanese markets are closed for the day leaving the yen as an indicator of investor angst, with early trading suggesting the election results were mostly priced in by markets.

Investor focus has been firmly on Trump’s global tariff salvos, with a Financial Times report last week indicating the US president was pushing for steep new tariffs on European Union products.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident the US can secure a trade deal with the European Union, but said August 1 was a hard deadline for tariffs to kick in.

The euro was 0.12% lower at $1.16165, while sterling last fetched $1.13417.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, was at 98.352.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, barely budged on Monday as traders eyed the impact of new European sanctions on Russian oil supply, rising output from Middle East producers and concerns about fuel outlook as tariffs weighed on global economic growth.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $69.33 a barrel by 0040 GMT after settling 0.35% lower on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.36 a barrel, up 2 cents, following a 0.30% decline in the previous session.

This is an intra-day update