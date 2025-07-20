BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan

Interior Minister Naqvi arrives in Kabul on day-long visit

  • Interior minister will meet his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 05:49pm
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan on a one-day official visit

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Kabul on a day-long visit to Afghanistan on Sunday.

At the airport, Interim Deputy Interior Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Nabi Omari received Naqvi, who is accompanied by Secretary Interior Khurram Agha and other senior officials of the Ministry of Interior. Senior officials of Afghanistan’s interior ministry were also present on this occasion.

During the visit, the interior minister will meet his Afghan counterpart Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Ministry of Interior said.

Afghan FM tells Pakistan’s top diplomat deportations are ‘disappointment’

Naqvi’s visit comes days after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar’s Kabul visit.

During this visit, Dar called on Afghanistan’s Acting Interior Minister Haqqani on Thursday, where the two sides held in-depth discussions on regional security cooperation and border management.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the signing ceremony for the framework agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Corridor, a landmark regional connectivity project aimed at linking Central Asia to Pakistani seaports through Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said on X.

During the talks, both sides reaffirmed the importance of eliminating security threats in the region and emphasised the need for close cooperation to maintain peace and stability.

Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to strengthen security, address cross-border concerns

Dar stressed the critical importance of addressing all issues of concern, particularly related to security and border management, to unlock the full potential of economic cooperation and regional integration.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of Pakistan’s recent efforts to deepen strategic and security cooperation with international partners.

