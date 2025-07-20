PTI strategy stalls oath-taking of reserved seat lawmakers in KP Assembly

A session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly scheduled for oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats was adjourned on Sunday after the treasury benches raised the issue of quorum, a deliberate move seen as part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) strategy to delay the process amid internal rifts and growing pressure ahead of Senate elections, Aaj News reported.

The assembly session, scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., was delayed by nearly two and a half hours and eventually adjourned until July 24 at 2:00 p.m. due to a lack of quorum. The adjournment halted the swearing-in of several women and minority lawmakers from the opposition, despite their presence in the house.

The session, chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, began only briefly before PTI lawmaker Sher Ali Afridi pointed out the quorum, prompting government members to start leaving the hall one by one. Only four PTI lawmakers were present in the chamber at the time, sources said.

Opposition parties, including PML-N, JUI-F, and PPP, slammed the government’s tactics, accusing it of deliberately obstructing the democratic process. Several opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker’s dais, shouting slogans and urging him to proceed with the oath-taking.

Speaker Swati noted that the required strength of 25 members was not met, and therefore, the session could not continue. A female member from the opposition objected, saying quorum cannot be pointed out during Quranic recitation, but the speaker insisted on counting members before any further debate.

Among those present to take oath were PML-N’s Farah Khan, Amina Sardar, Faiza Malik, Shazia Jadoon, Afsha Hussain, Jameela Paracha, and Sonia Hussain, along with JUI-F’s Bilqees, Sitara Afrin, and Aiman Jaleel Jan. PPP’s Madiha Afridi and Rabia Shaheen, and other minority and women lawmakers were also in attendance.

The move comes amid reports of widening cracks within the ruling PTI’s provincial chapter. According to party insiders, tensions between Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and a breakaway faction of PTI lawmakers have intensified, particularly over the allocation of Senate tickets.

Sources claimed that the party leadership, anticipating backlash from disgruntled members, had devised a “Plan B” to avoid the oath-taking altogether. The tactic: disrupt the quorum to prevent the opposition from gaining voting strength ahead of the upcoming Senate elections.

Opposition Leader Dr Ibadullah told reporters that if the government continues to block the process, the opposition alliance has alternative legal routes to ensure the swearing-in takes place. He added that any delay is a “blatant subversion of parliamentary norms” and called on the Election Commission to take notice.

Meanwhile, opposition parties held an emergency meeting at the Governor’s House to outline their next steps. With political temperatures rising in the province, both sides appear locked in a high-stakes standoff that could shape the composition of the upper house in the weeks to come.