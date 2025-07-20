KP Senate polls back on track as Governor summons assembly session

In a significant development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday summoned a session of the provincial assembly to administer oath to lawmakers elected on reserved seats, following a directive from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The court’s intervention comes amid a prolonged deadlock that has stalled the oath-taking process and raised concerns over the timely conduct of Senate elections.

Earlier in the day, another attempt by the provincial government to convene the oath-taking ceremony in the KP Assembly failed due to a lack of quorum, a disruption widely seen as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) strategy to delay the swearing-in of opposition members and limit their participation in the Senate polls.

According to Aaj News, the KP Assembly session, scheduled for 9:00 a.m., was once again disrupted after it began nearly two and a half hours late. As soon as proceedings started, PTI lawmaker Sher Ali Afridi pointed out the quorum, prompting government members to leave the hall, rendering the house ineffective.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, who chaired the session, confirmed that the 25-member requirement for quorum had not been met and adjourned the session until July 24 at 2:00 p.m. Opposition members protested loudly, chanting slogans and gathering before the speaker’s dais, demanding that the oath-taking proceed.

The ongoing delays in swearing in the women and minority members on reserved seats, many of whom were present in the chamber, have raised serious concerns about democratic backsliding and election integrity. PTI has been accused of using quorum disruptions as part of a broader strategy to limit opposition strength ahead of Senate polls.

But in a major development, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court has now designated Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to oversee the oath-taking process. The decision follows a petition filed by opposition parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), urging the court to intervene after repeated disruptions in the assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Governor Kundi said that following the court’s instructions, he has called a meeting for the swearing-in ceremony. “We’re aiming to complete the oath-taking today or by tomorrow at the latest, so that Senate elections are not delayed further,” he said. “Not administering the oath is a violation of democratic principles,” he added, warning against undemocratic practices such as horse-trading.

PHC bars elected MPAs on reserved seats from taking oath

Kundi referenced the 2008 Senate elections when unopposed contests were held to curb political manipulation and urged similar wisdom this time. In a pointed remark, he questioned how loyalty can be expected from MPAs when PTI’s own Senate candidates are refusing to abide by court rulings.

PPP’s Additional Secretary General Ibrar Saeed termed the continued denial of oath-taking a violation of constitutional and democratic rights, saying the court’s intervention was necessary to uphold parliamentary norms.

The opposition is now rallying behind the PHC order, while PTI faces internal turmoil. Tensions have flared between Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and a group of dissident PTI lawmakers, particularly over Senate ticket allocations. Sources said the party’s “Plan B”, aimed at blocking the oath-taking through quorum manipulation, was put into action after efforts to appease disgruntled members failed.

With the PHC stepping in, the political calculus may shift. If the governor-led oath-taking proceeds as directed, the opposition will be able to secure its numerical position in the upper house vote, possibly reshaping the outcome of the upcoming Senate elections.

As the province braces for the next assembly session on July 24, all eyes are now on how the PTI and the opposition respond to the court’s move, with the future of KP’s Senate representation hanging in the balance.