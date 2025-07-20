BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

Naveed Siddiqui Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is set to embark upon a crucial visit to the United States next week to attend the high-level signature events of Pakistan’s UN Security Council (UNSC) Presidency in New York, as well as for certain engagements in Washington, said the Foreign Office on Saturday.

In New York, as part of Pakistan’s Security Council signature events, the DPM/FM will chair a high-level Open Debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”.

The high-level debate aims at exploring ways to strengthen multilateralism and at enhancing diplomacy and mediation for peaceful settlement of disputes, FO spokesperson remarked.

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

In addition, the DPM/FM will preside over the Quarterly Open Debate of the Security Council on the “Situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian Question”.

The DPM/FM will also chair a high-level briefing of the UN Security Council that will focus on enhancing cooperation between the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The meeting is being held as part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen collaboration between the OIC and the UN for maintenance of international peace and security.

To express Pakistan’s strong commitment, and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, the DPM/FM will also attend the high-level Conference on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of Two-State Solution”.

During his stay in New York, the DPM/FM is expected to also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar’s visit to New York and Washington exemplifies Pakistan’s growing role and importance in the multilateral arena as well as its expanding multifaceted relations with the US. Pakistan’s high-level participation in the UN Security Council’s Quarterly Debate on the Middle East as well as the International Conference on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of Two-State Solution,” is also a testimony to Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to and support for the Palestinian cause.

