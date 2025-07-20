BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-20

Gold drifts higher; platinum at highest in over a decade

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

NEW YORK: Gold prices firmed on Friday on a weaker dollar and persistent geopolitical tensions, though easing concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s independence, and strong US data capped gains. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,350.87 per ounce, as of 1013 GMT, after falling 1.1% in the previous session. The bullion has receded 0.1% so far this week.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,356.70.

The dollar was down 0.4% for the day, though headed for a second straight weekly rise. A weaker dollar tends to make gold cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. The European Union agreed to an 18th package of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, including measures aimed at dealing further blows to its oil and energy industry.

“Gold is rising on the softer US dollar, yet remains hemmed in by this week’s US data releases which buffered the notion that the world’s largest economy remains resilient,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Nemo.Money.

“New EU sanctions on Russia are a reminder to market participants that geopolitical risks remain evident on the global stag.”

Earlier in the week, a source told Reuters that US President Donald Trump was open to firing Fed Chair Powell. Trump later said he doesn’t plan to sack Powell but renewed his criticism over the Fed’s interest rate policy.

Meanwhile, US retail sales in June exceeded expectations, while initial jobless claims too were better.

“In precious metals, the carnival has moved on from safe-haven gold to silver, platinum and palladium as pro-growth,

industrial alternatives,” said Adrian Ash, head of research at online marketplace BullionVault. Spot platinum rose 0.3% to $1,461.77 per ounce, its highest since August 2014.

Palladium climbed 4% to $1,329.88, its highest since August 2023. Silver was up 0.5% at $38.31.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold drifts higher; platinum at highest in over a decade

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

Senate polls in KP: Members defying party line face expulsion: PTI

Read more stories