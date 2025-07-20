KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 29.676 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 36,714.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.045 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 7.549 billion), Silver (PKR 2.213 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.085 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.053 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.032 billion),Copper (PKR 432.817million),DJ (PKR 366.835 million), Palladium (PKR 294.605 million), Natural Gas (PKR 286.623 million), SP 500 (PKR 277.292 million), Brent (PKR 51.893 million), Japan Equity (PKR 34.155 million) and Aluminium (PKR 2.827 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR 49.368 million were traded.

