BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-20

Copper hits one-week high on Chinese buying

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LONDON: Copper climbed to a more than one-week high on Friday, driven by Chinese buyers, hopes for a US-China trade deal, and higher risk appetite among other investors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.8% to $9,745 per metric ton by 1400 GMT, its strongest since July 9. LME copper has eased from its three-month peak of $10,200.50, hit on July 2, and Chinese participants are buying on dips, Marex senior base metals strategist Alastair Munro said.

“Add to that chatter on wires around a potential US-Sino trade agreement in months ahead...The surprise remains on the topside.” China’s commerce minister said on Friday the country, the world’s biggest metals consumer, wants to bring its trade ties with the US back to a stable footing.

Hopes for more metals-intensive economic support were buoyed after an official with the industry ministry said China would issue action plans to stabilise growth in the machinery, autos, and electrical equipment sectors.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7% to 78,410 yuan ($10,922.74) a ton. “LME copper stocks have been rising, mainly at its Asia warehouses as some traders may be betting on more buying by China with recent price drops,” a Shanghai-based metals analyst at a futures company said.

Also supporting the market was higher risk appetite among investors in general as stock markets moved higher, and a weaker dollar. A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback less expensive for buyers using other currencies.

US Comex copper futures climbed 1.3% to $5.58 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to $2,554 a ton. Nickel was the weakest performing LME metal on rising inventories and weak demand for the metal mainly used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries. It was up 0.5% to $15,170 a ton after earlier sinking into the red.

Copper LME LME copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits one-week high on Chinese buying

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

Senate polls in KP: Members defying party line face expulsion: PTI

Read more stories