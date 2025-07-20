BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-20

Dalian iron ore set for fourth weekly gain on demand optimism

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2025 03:02am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures climbed on Friday and were headed for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, as upbeat demand outlook and hopes for further policy support from Beijing boosted market sentiment.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 0.7% to 787.5 yuan ($109.67) a metric ton, as of 0320 GMT. The contract has gained 3.01% this week. The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.57% higher at $101.4 a ton, up 2.19% this week.

Traders are optimistic about improving steel margins following Beijing’s signals to tackle over-capacity, while hopes for new property-sector stimulus have further lifted market sentiment, analysts from ANZ said in a note.

Lower inventories for both iron ore and steel are also fuelling expectations of restocking in the months ahead, ANZ added.

iron ore Dalian iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore set for fourth weekly gain on demand optimism

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

PoR card holders: Govt decides not to extend stay of Afghan refugees: interior minister

Acrylic Acid SAP: new custom values fixed

Glass lid for cookware: New customs’ values fixed

Senate polls in KP: Members defying party line face expulsion: PTI

Read more stories