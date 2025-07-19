BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring 28: fire department

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2025 07:44pm
A crashed vehicle is being taken away on a truck after it drove into a crowd in Hollywood in the early hours of July 19, 2025, injuring 28 people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photo: AFP
A crashed vehicle is being taken away on a truck after it drove into a crowd in Hollywood in the early hours of July 19, 2025, injuring 28 people, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: An “unknown vehicle” drove into a crowd in Hollywood in the early hours of Saturday, injuring 28 people, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, without providing information on the cause of the incident.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene in East Hollywood assisting three patients in critical condition, six in serious condition and 19 listed as fair, the Fire Department said.

An earlier report from officials had listed four to five people in “at least critical condition.”

ABC News quoted a Fire Department official saying that preliminary investigations pointed to a driver losing consciousness and ramming a large crowd outside a nightclub. However, this could not be immediately verified.

The area where the incident occurred is near Hollywood landmarks including Sunset Boulevard and the Walk of Fame – a sidewalk emblazoned with stars commemorating movie industry figures.

LOS ANGELES

Comments

200 characters

Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring 28: fire department

Trump says he thinks 5 jets were shot down in Pakistan, India hostilities

PM Shehbaz meets young content creator Talha Ahmed

Govt plans to establish Rs3bn aquaculture park in Karachi

Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif wins World Masters snooker championship

Pakistani climber dies in K2 avalanche, body airlifted to Skardu

Will it rain in Karachi today?

PAF aircraft win ‘Concours d’Elegance’, ‘Spirit of the Meet’ awards in UK

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Read more stories