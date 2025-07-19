Local climber dies in K2 avalanche, body airlifted to Skardu

An avalanche struck Camp 1 on K2, the world’s second-highest peak on Friday at around 2:30 pm, resulting in the tragic death of a local climber and minor injuries to a foreign mountaineer, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Saturday.

The avalanche occurred around 500 meters above the base camp, catching four climbers in its path. Two managed to return safely to the Advance Base Camp, while one foreign climber suffered minor injuries, the ACP said.

Local climber Iftikhar Hussain, a resident of Sadpara, Skardu, lost his life in the incident. His body was recovered and brought down to the base camp.

ACP/File

Following the incident, the expedition outfitter submitted a formal request to ACP President Major General Irfan Arshad and Askari Aviation for a helicopter operation to repatriate the deceased’s body. The request was approved on humanitarian grounds and the climber’s body was airlifted to Skardu.

Arshad extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the mountaineering community, assuring them of full support in this time of sorrow.

ACP/File

ACP Senior Vice President Karrar Haidri also expressed grief over the loss and paid tribute to Iftikhar’s commitment and contributions to the sport of mountaineering.