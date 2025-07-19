Stocks end on flat note

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended on a flat note on Friday despite early optimism, as institutional profit-taking, concerns over foreign outflows, and anxiety surrounding the trade bodies’ strike call on budgetary measures dented intraday gains.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 138,597.36 points, down 68.14 points or 0.05 percent from the previous close of 138,665.50 points. The index managed to touch an all-time intraday high of 140,585.38 points during the session and low of 138,343.73 points.

On Friday, BRIndex100 closed at 14,199.57 points which was 60.31 points or 0.43 percent higher than previous close. Total volume was 429.03 million shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 closed at 39,511.87 points which was 623.48 points or 1.55 percent lower than the previous close. Total volume was 228.44 million shares.

Market Analyst Ahsan Mehanti noted that stocks closed flat on institutional profit-taking in overbought scrips amid foreign outflows and worries over the outcome of trade bodies’ strike call on budgetary measures impacting corporates and FBR powers. Reports of $23 billion in external debt repayments due in FY26 and rupee instability also played a catalytic role in triggering bearish activity at PSX.

Market capitalization declined by approximately Rs 100 billion to Rs 16.517 trillion, down from Rs 16.617 trillion in the previous session. Regular market volumes also dropped to 609.4 million shares, down from 780 million, while the traded value fell sharply to Rs 31.0 billion from Rs 39.97 billion.

Out of 478 listed companies in the ready market, 331 ended in the red, while only 120 posted gains and 27 remained unchanged, underscoring negative market breadth.

The biggest losers included PIA Holding Company Limited-B, which plummeted Rs 3,829.05 to Rs 34,461.47, and Hoechst Pakistan, which shed Rs 84.80 to Rs 3,115.20. Conversely, Unilever Pakistan Foods rose by Rs 310.86 to Rs 24,510.00 and Pakistan Services gained Rs 110.57 to Rs 1,216.22.

Among volume leaders, Pak International Bulk Terminal topped the chart with over 53 million shares traded and its closing rate was Rs 10.14, followed by First Dawood Investment Properties and Ghani Chemworld with 42 million and 31.7 million shares respectively with the closing rate of Rs 6.93 and Rs 13.41.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index ended at 22,381.32 points, registering a decline of 186.93 points or 0.83 percent, with a total turnover of 3.43 million shares.

The BR Cement Index closed lower at 10,705.28 points, down by 110.91 points or 1.03 percent, on a turnover of 43.67 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index finished in the green at 40,670.97 points, gaining 219.22 points or 0.54 percent, with a total turnover of 62.310 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index settled at 21,602.33 points, down by 157.55 points or 0.72 percent, with a total turnover of 40.87 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index dropped 124.16 points or 1.03 percent, to close at 11,930.04 points, with a total turnover of 23.15 million shares. The BR Technology & Communication Index also closed in the red at 3,020.91 points, shedding 63.55 points or 2.06 percent, with a turnover of 45.23 million shares.

Topline Securities in its commentary said that PSX although opened on a positive note and gained to make an intraday high of 1,920 points on buying by local institutions, however profit taking was observed in the second half of trading session as investors came in to book their profit before the weekend.

Analysts also noted that additionally, market sentiment was weighed down by reports of $23 billion in external debt repayments due in FY26 and growing instability in the rupee, triggering caution among investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025