WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 18, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Jul-25 16-Jul-25 15-Jul-25 14-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10218 0.102113 0.101902 0.101888
Euro 0.849505 0.8504 0.852744 0.853841
Japanese yen 0.0049438 0.004919 0.004952 0.004969
U.K. pound 0.982994 0.982629 0.983708 0.985168
U.S. dollar 0.73366 0.732977 0.731028 0.730403
Algerian dinar 0.00563246 0.005632 0.00563 0.005626
Australian dollar 0.475999 0.478487 0.479189 0.479217
Botswana pula 0.0546577 0.054607 0.054608 0.054415
Brazilian real 0.131643 0.131556 0.131553 0.131393
Brunei dollar 0.570631 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915
Canadian dollar 0.533455 0.534551 0.533208 0.533413
Chilean peso 0.000759758 0.000756 0.000764
Czech koruna 0.0344862 0.034496 0.034582 0.034634
Danish krone 0.113832 0.113944 0.114253 0.114411
Indian rupee 0.00853938 0.008542 0.008518 0.008494
Israeli New Shekel 0.218416 0.218473 0.218543 0.217059
Korean won 0.000528916 0.00053 0.00053 0.000531
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40151 2.39927 2.39524 2.39319
Malaysian ringgit 0.172748 0.172384 0.171845 0.171658
Mauritian rupee 0.0159567 0.016011 0.01604 0.015955
Mexican peso 0.03909 0.039159 0.038803 0.038953
New Zealand dollar 0.435427 0.436415 0.437338 0.437329
Norwegian krone 0.0709845 0.071187 0.071831 0.072341
Omani rial 1.90809 1.90631 1.90124 1.89962
Peruvian sol 0.206723 0.206589 0.205287 0.2054
Philippine peso 0.0128739 0.012916 0.012906 0.012934
Polish zloty 0.199984 0.200097 0.200854 0.200248
Qatari riyal 0.201555 0.201367 0.200832 0.20066
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195643 0.195461 0.194941 0.194774
Singapore dollar 0.570631 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915
Swedish krona 0.0751043 0.075127 0.075665 0.076202
Swiss franc 0.912059 0.914507 0.918377 0.917131
Thai baht 0.0225769 0.022546 0.022514 0.022532
Trinidadian dollar 0.109081 0.108549 0.108278 0.108291
U.A.E. dirham 0.199771 0.199585 0.199055 0.198884
Uruguayan peso 0.0181788 0.018195 0.01808 0.018068
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments