BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-19

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 18, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        17-Jul-25      16-Jul-25      15-Jul-25      14-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10218       0.102113       0.101902       0.101888
Euro                             0.849505         0.8504       0.852744       0.853841
Japanese yen                    0.0049438       0.004919       0.004952       0.004969
U.K. pound                       0.982994       0.982629       0.983708       0.985168
U.S. dollar                       0.73366       0.732977       0.731028       0.730403
Algerian dinar                 0.00563246       0.005632        0.00563       0.005626
Australian dollar                0.475999       0.478487       0.479189       0.479217
Botswana pula                   0.0546577       0.054607       0.054608       0.054415
Brazilian real                   0.131643       0.131556       0.131553       0.131393
Brunei dollar                    0.570631       0.570144       0.569958       0.569915
Canadian dollar                  0.533455       0.534551       0.533208       0.533413
Chilean peso                  0.000759758                      0.000756       0.000764
Czech koruna                    0.0344862       0.034496       0.034582       0.034634
Danish krone                     0.113832       0.113944       0.114253       0.114411
Indian rupee                   0.00853938       0.008542       0.008518       0.008494
Israeli New Shekel               0.218416       0.218473       0.218543       0.217059
Korean won                    0.000528916        0.00053        0.00053       0.000531
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40151        2.39927        2.39524        2.39319
Malaysian ringgit                0.172748       0.172384       0.171845       0.171658
Mauritian rupee                 0.0159567       0.016011        0.01604       0.015955
Mexican peso                      0.03909       0.039159       0.038803       0.038953
New Zealand dollar               0.435427       0.436415       0.437338       0.437329
Norwegian krone                 0.0709845       0.071187       0.071831       0.072341
Omani rial                        1.90809        1.90631        1.90124        1.89962
Peruvian sol                     0.206723       0.206589       0.205287         0.2054
Philippine peso                 0.0128739       0.012916       0.012906       0.012934
Polish zloty                     0.199984       0.200097       0.200854       0.200248
Qatari riyal                     0.201555       0.201367       0.200832        0.20066
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195643       0.195461       0.194941       0.194774
Singapore dollar                 0.570631       0.570144       0.569958       0.569915
Swedish krona                   0.0751043       0.075127       0.075665       0.076202
Swiss franc                      0.912059       0.914507       0.918377       0.917131
Thai baht                       0.0225769       0.022546       0.022514       0.022532
Trinidadian dollar               0.109081       0.108549       0.108278       0.108291
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199771       0.199585       0.199055       0.198884
Uruguayan peso                  0.0181788       0.018195        0.01808       0.018068
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories