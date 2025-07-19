WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 18, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Jul-25 16-Jul-25 15-Jul-25 14-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10218 0.102113 0.101902 0.101888 Euro 0.849505 0.8504 0.852744 0.853841 Japanese yen 0.0049438 0.004919 0.004952 0.004969 U.K. pound 0.982994 0.982629 0.983708 0.985168 U.S. dollar 0.73366 0.732977 0.731028 0.730403 Algerian dinar 0.00563246 0.005632 0.00563 0.005626 Australian dollar 0.475999 0.478487 0.479189 0.479217 Botswana pula 0.0546577 0.054607 0.054608 0.054415 Brazilian real 0.131643 0.131556 0.131553 0.131393 Brunei dollar 0.570631 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915 Canadian dollar 0.533455 0.534551 0.533208 0.533413 Chilean peso 0.000759758 0.000756 0.000764 Czech koruna 0.0344862 0.034496 0.034582 0.034634 Danish krone 0.113832 0.113944 0.114253 0.114411 Indian rupee 0.00853938 0.008542 0.008518 0.008494 Israeli New Shekel 0.218416 0.218473 0.218543 0.217059 Korean won 0.000528916 0.00053 0.00053 0.000531 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40151 2.39927 2.39524 2.39319 Malaysian ringgit 0.172748 0.172384 0.171845 0.171658 Mauritian rupee 0.0159567 0.016011 0.01604 0.015955 Mexican peso 0.03909 0.039159 0.038803 0.038953 New Zealand dollar 0.435427 0.436415 0.437338 0.437329 Norwegian krone 0.0709845 0.071187 0.071831 0.072341 Omani rial 1.90809 1.90631 1.90124 1.89962 Peruvian sol 0.206723 0.206589 0.205287 0.2054 Philippine peso 0.0128739 0.012916 0.012906 0.012934 Polish zloty 0.199984 0.200097 0.200854 0.200248 Qatari riyal 0.201555 0.201367 0.200832 0.20066 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195643 0.195461 0.194941 0.194774 Singapore dollar 0.570631 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915 Swedish krona 0.0751043 0.075127 0.075665 0.076202 Swiss franc 0.912059 0.914507 0.918377 0.917131 Thai baht 0.0225769 0.022546 0.022514 0.022532 Trinidadian dollar 0.109081 0.108549 0.108278 0.108291 U.A.E. dirham 0.199771 0.199585 0.199055 0.198884 Uruguayan peso 0.0181788 0.018195 0.01808 0.018068 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025