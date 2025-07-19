Markets Print 2025-07-19
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 18, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.93 11.43
2-Week 10.89 11.39
1-Month 10.83 11.33
3-Month 10.80 11.05
6-Month 10.76 11.01
9-Month 10.71 11.21
1-Year 10.66 11.16
Data source: SBP
