==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 138,597.36 High: 140,585.39 Low: 138,343.73 Net Change: 68.14 Volume (000): 256,325 Value (000): 22,661,583 Makt Cap (000) 4,145,540,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,381.32 NET CH (-) 186.93 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,705.28 NET CH (-) 110.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,670.97 NET CH (+) 219.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,602.33 NET CH (-) 157.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,930.04 NET CH (-) 124.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,020.91 NET CH (-) 63.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 18- JULY -2025 ====================================

