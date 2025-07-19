Markets Print 2025-07-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 18, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 138,597.36
High: 140,585.39
Low: 138,343.73
Net Change: 68.14
Volume (000): 256,325
Value (000): 22,661,583
Makt Cap (000) 4,145,540,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,381.32
NET CH (-) 186.93
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,705.28
NET CH (-) 110.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,670.97
NET CH (+) 219.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,602.33
NET CH (-) 157.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,930.04
NET CH (-) 124.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,020.91
NET CH (-) 63.55
------------------------------------
As on: 18- JULY -2025
====================================
