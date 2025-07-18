BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Jul 18, 2025
Gaza civil defence agency says Israeli strikes kill 14

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2025 02:26pm
GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Friday that Israeli strikes killed 14 people in the north and south of the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The emergency service said fighter jets conducted air strikes and there was artillery shelling and gunfire in the early morning in areas north of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Agency official Mohammed al-Mughayyir said 10 people were killed in two separate strikes in the Khan Yunis area, with one hitting a house and the other tents sheltering displaced people.

In Gaza’s north, four people were killed in an air strike in the Jabalia al-Nazla area, he added.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify tolls and details provided by the agency and other parties.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which asked for exact coordinates to look into the reports when contacted by AFP.

The latest strikes came after Israel said it mistakenly hit Gaza’s only Catholic church with a “stray” round on Thursday, killing three and provoking international condemnation.

On Wednesday, at least 20 people were killed in a crush at a food aid distribution centre in the south of the territory run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas began in the Qatari capital Doha on July 6 to try to agree on a 60-day ceasefire after 21 months of hostilities.

The war was sparked by Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 which led to the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 58,667 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

