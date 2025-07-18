BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
DGKC 172.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.68%)
FCCL 45.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.76%)
FFL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
HUBC 148.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.34%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 20.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.09%)
NBP 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.21%)
PAEL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
PIBTL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.07%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
PREMA 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
PRL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.44%)
SNGP 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.95%)
SSGC 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.66%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TREET 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 39,657 Decreased By -478.4 (-1.19%)
KSE100 138,804 Increased By 139 (0.1%)
KSE30 42,372 Increased By 19.1 (0.05%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 10:57am

The Pakistani rupee marginally improved against the US dollar, appreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 284.73, a gain of Re0.24.

On Thursday, the currency settled at 284.97.

Internationally, the US dollar headed for a second straight weekly gain against major peers, buoyed by some solid US economic data that supported the view that the Federal Reserve can afford to wait a while longer before cutting interest rates again.

The yen remained on the back foot heading into upper house elections on Sunday in Japan, with polls suggesting the ruling coalition is at risk of losing its majority - a development that would stir policy uncertainty and complicate tariff negotiations with the US.

Bitcoin hovered just below $120,000, after this week pushing to an all-time peak of $123,153.22, with Congress passing a bill to create the framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six leading counterparts, held steady at 98.456 as of 0038 GMT, keeping it on track for a 0.64% weekly advance and building on the previous week’s 0.91% rally.

The dollar index climbed as high as 98.951 on Thursday for the first time since June 23 after US data showed retail sales rebounded more than expected in June and first-time applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a three-month low last week.

Earlier in the week, a report showed consumer prices increased by the most in five months in June, suggesting tariffs were starting to have an impact on inflation.

Traders currently price about 45 basis points of rate cuts for the remainder of the year, down from closer to 50 basis points at the start of the week.

At the same time, the dollar index remains 9.3% lower over the course of this year, following a steep selloff in March and April when President Donald Trump’s erratic trade policies undermined confidence in US assets, sending the currency, Treasury bonds and Wall Street all lower.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, Oil prices were little changed on Friday after rising in the previous session as concerns drone attacks on northern Iraqi oil fields will cut supply vied with worries of potential demand declines amid uncertainty in U.S. tariff policy.

Brent crude futures eased 4 cents, or 0.06%, to $69.48 a barrel as of 0239 GMT, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged down 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $67.51 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan facing over Rs700bn tax fraud, NA’s PAC body told

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

SSGC greenlights agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture to resume gas supply

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

Read more stories