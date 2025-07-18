Printing & packaging industry and paper merchants: Director of Customs Valuation under fire for ‘mismanagement’

KARACHI: The printing & packaging industry, along with paper merchants, have expressed serious concerns over persistent inefficiency, lack of transparency, unprofessional conduct, and habitual delays by the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Custom House, Karachi.

The business community accuses the Director of Customs Valuation of mismanaging valuation procedures, causing operational disruption and widespread financial uncertainty across key sectors.

A valuation meeting was held on 03 June 2025, under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, covering HS Codes 4811-4100 & 4900. Representatives from the Printing & Packaging industry and other stakeholders attended, providing complete documentation to support current import prices.

Submissions included certificates from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, export bills, Free Trade Agreement (FTA) certificates, and other legally recognized evidence to justify the declared C&F values.

Despite the comprehensive and timely submission, the Director Valuation took 22 days to issue the ruling—and when issued, it reflected drastically higher customs values.

Stakeholders allege that the ruling was issued without proper examination of the evidence and without citing any legal deficiencies—violating the Directorate’s obligation to either accept or reject values based on verifiable, reasoned, and lawful grounds.

Matters further deteriorated following another valuation meeting held on 04 June 2025, regarding Coated Packaging Board under HS Code 4810.9290. Even after 45 days, the valuation ruling remains pending. Industry representatives once again urged the Directorate to finalize the ruling promptly, noting that if the submitted values were unsatisfactory, the Directorate should use available customs data to revise them—thus enabling importers to seek legal remedies.

However, the Director reportedly responded dismissively, stating: “I will not take dictation” and insisted that the ruling would be issued “when the time conies, offering no timeline or clarity on the process, Alarmingly, the Director also allegedly imposed a condition—seeking assurance from stakeholders that the ruling would not be challenged before a higher legal forum. This demand, perceived as coercive and beyond the scope of lawful authority, has further eroded trust and raised serious concerns over procedural integrity within the valuation process.

These ongoing delays and the lack of professional accountability have triggered widespread panic, mistrust, and uncertainty in the trade community. Importers and manufacturers are facing severe disruptions in procurement planning, cost structures, and fulfillment of contractual obligations due to the Directorate’s indecision.

The Printing & Packaging Industry, Paper Merchants, and allied trade bodies strongly urge the Member Customs, FBR, to intervene immediately and hold the Directorate accountable for these unwarranted delays. They demand the issuance of clear instructions to ensure that Valuation Rulings are finalized within fifteen (15) days of any valuation meeting, in line with established procedures and administrative fairness.

Stakeholders emphasize that timely and transparent decision-making is essential to safeguard trade confidence, ensure supply chain continuity, and uphold the credibility of Pakistan Customs.

