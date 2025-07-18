KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 39.449billion and the number of lots traded was 44,790.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.417 billion, followed by COTS (PKR11.948 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.537 billion),Silver (PKR 2.407 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.521 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.178 billion),Copper (PKR 1.094 billion), DJ (PKR 465.978 million),SP500 (PKR 320.081 million),Palladium (PKR 215.879 million), Natural Gas (PKR 145.334 million),Brent (PKR 84.146 million), Japan Equity (PKR 45.056 million) and Aluminium (PKR 7.730 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7lots amounting to PKR 60.315 million were traded.

