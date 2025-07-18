BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-18

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 39.449billion and the number of lots traded was 44,790.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.417 billion, followed by COTS (PKR11.948 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.537 billion),Silver (PKR 2.407 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.521 billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.178 billion),Copper (PKR 1.094 billion), DJ (PKR 465.978 million),SP500 (PKR 320.081 million),Palladium (PKR 215.879 million), Natural Gas (PKR 145.334 million),Brent (PKR 84.146 million), Japan Equity (PKR 45.056 million) and Aluminium (PKR 7.730 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7lots amounting to PKR 60.315 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

