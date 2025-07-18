BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-18

Gold extends decline after solid US economic data

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

NEW YORK: Gold prices extended declines and fell nearly 1% on Thursday after upbeat US economic data aided the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on resuming monetary easing this year.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,315.15 per ounce, by 0936 a.m. EDT (1336 GMT) after hitting a session low of $3,309.59. US gold futures fell 1.2% to $3,320.80.

Following the latest US data, “there was a bit of rise in the dollar and US Treasury yields are higher. So, it’s put a little weakness in the gold market,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. But, strong central bank demand, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and tariff risks could keep gold prices elevated, he added. The dollar gained 0.3%, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for foreign currency holders.

Data showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week, pointing to steady job growth in July. While, US retail sales rebounded more than expected in June, recording an increase of 0.6% last month after an unrevised 0.9% drop in May, but some of the increase likely reflected higher prices for some goods exposed to tariffs.

Meanwhile, the Fed should not cut interest rates “for some time” as the impact of Trump administration tariffs begins to pass through to consumer prices, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said.

Gold is known as a hedge against uncertainty and inflation, but higher rates dim its appeal as it yields no interest. On the trade front, Japan’s top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa held talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on US tariffs, as Tokyo races to avert a 25% levy that will be imposed unless a deal is clinched by an August 1 deadline.

Palladium added 0.1% to $1,232.02, after reaching its highest level since October 2023. Fears of an escalating war in Russia, a major palladium exporter, are fuelling supply concerns and driving prices higher, Haberkorn said. Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $37.64 per ounce and platinum lost 0.6% to $1,408.30.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold extends decline after solid US economic data

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories