KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 17, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 287.36 288.60 AED 75.50 79.16
EURO 334.45 337.77 SAR 76.81 77.39
GBP 386.08 389.96 INTERBANK 285.00 285.20
JPY 1.91 1.96
