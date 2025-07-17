2 killed, 3 injured as building’s roof caves in Karachi’s Lyari

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jul 17
|
285.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jul 17
|
284.83
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 17
|
148.67
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 17
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 17
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Jul 17
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Jul 15
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jul 16
|
6,263.70
|
Nasdaq / Jul 16
|
20,730.49
|
Dow Jones / Jul 16
|
44,254.78
|
India Sensex / Jul 17
|
82,481.83
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 17
|
39,901.19
|
Hang Seng / Jul 17
|
24,541.19
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 17
|
8,965.78
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 17
|
24,224.23
|
France CAC40 / Jul 17
|
7,791.07
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jul 16
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jul 16
|
305,212
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 17
|
272.15
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 17
|
66.56
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 17
|
3,335.18
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 17
|
284.35
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 17
|
68.94
|Stock
|Price
|
Chenab Ltd / Jul 17
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
8.65
▲ 1 (13.07%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jul 17
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
9.47
▲ 1 (11.81%)
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jul 17
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
6.83
▲ 0.72 (11.78%)
|
Trust Mod. / Jul 17
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
9.72
▲ 1 (11.47%)
|
Escorts Bank / Jul 17
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
7.99
▲ 0.82 (11.44%)
|
Paramount Mod / Jul 17
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
10.20
▲ 1 (10.87%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Jul 17
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
7.84
▲ 0.76 (10.73%)
|
Chenab Ltd (Pref) / Jul 17
Chenab Limited (Pref)(CLCPS)
|
3.40
▲ 0.32 (10.39%)
|
Zephyr Textile / Jul 17
Zephyr Textiles Limited(ZTL)
|
16.46
▲ 1.5 (10.03%)
|
Habib Insurance / Jul 17
Habib Insurance Company Limited(HICL)
|
18.55
▲ 1.69 (10.02%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Shahzad Tex. / Jul 17
Shahzad Textile Mills Limited(SZTM)
|
70.05
▼ -7.17 (-9.29%)
|
Olympia Mills / Jul 17
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
40.11
▼ -3.56 (-8.15%)
|
Kohat Textile / Jul 17
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
70
▼ -6 (-7.89%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jul 17
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
38.20
▼ -3.25 (-7.84%)
|
Engro Poly(Pref / Jul 17
Engro Poly(Pref)(EPCLPS)
|
12
▼ -1 (-7.69%)
|
Ruby Textile / Jul 17
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
9.10
▼ -0.72 (-7.33%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Jul 17
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6
▼ -0.45 (-6.98%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Jul 17
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
12.06
▼ -0.89 (-6.87%)
|
Atlas Ins. Ltd / Jul 17
Atlas Insurance Limited(ATIL)
|
88.10
▼ -5.91 (-6.29%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Jul 17
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
52.52
▼ -3.39 (-6.06%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Jul 17
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
64,944,775
▲ 0.59
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jul 17
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
23,710,626
▲ 0.72
|
Ghani Chemworld / Jul 17
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
16,554,892
▲ 0.83
|
Thatta Cement / Jul 17
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
15,617,160
▲ 1.43
|
Hub Power Co. / Jul 17
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
11,006,532
▲ 3.98
|
Treet Corp / Jul 17
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
9,382,756
▲ 0.86
|
Cnergyico PK / Jul 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8,727,885
▲ 0.09
|
P.T.C.L. / Jul 17
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
8,258,914
▲ 1.17
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
8,229,900
▼ -0.16
|
Dewan Cement / Jul 17
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
8,105,803
▲ 0.2
Comments