BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 17, 2025
Pakistan

FO says unaware of US President Trump’s reported visit to Pakistan

  • Donald Trump will visit UK from September 17 to 19
BR Web Desk Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 06:40pm
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan on Thursday said he was not aware of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Pakistan.

The FO spokesperson said this when he was asked by Reuters to confirm the report aired by local media, citing sources, about Trump’s expected visit to Islamabad in September later this year.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the news channels also said that Trump would visit India as well after arriving in Islamabad in September.

On the other hand, US president has accepted an invitation from King Charles III to join him and Queen Camilla for a second state visit, an unprecedented move which has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Trump will be accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, during the visit scheduled from September 17 to 19. They will be hosted at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said.

This marks Trump’s second state visit to the UK, the first of which was in 2019, when he was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II during his first term in office.

President Trump-COAS Munir meeting

US-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Munir met with US President Trump in a high-level engagement that began with a luncheon in the Cabinet Room and continued with a visit to the Oval Office.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), President Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, the US Special Representative for Middle Eastern Affairs. Field Marshal Munir was joined in by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor.

During the meeting, the chief of army staff conveyed the deep appreciation of the government and people of Pakistan for President Trump’s constructive and result-oriented role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in the recent regional crisis.

The COAS acknowledged President Trump’s statesmanship and his ability to comprehend and address the multifaceted challenges faced by the global community.

President Trump, in turn, lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability and appreciated the robust counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in the field of counter-terrorism.

