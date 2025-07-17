Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

ISLAMABAD: A number of ministries/Divisions have yet to provide list of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, etc under their administrative control, along with details of their pay structure and whether they have sought concurrence of Finance Division for grant of ad hoc and other allowances.

This was revealed in official document of the Finance Division.

The division notified grant of ad hoc relief allowance-2025 to the executive/supervisory staff of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies, corporations etc.

The notification stated that consequent upon grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2025 @ 10 percent of running basic pay to the civil servants w.e.f. 01-07-2025 vide Finance Division’s OM No F.1(1)Imp/2025 dated 04-07-2025 , it has, inter-alia, been decided that the grant of adhoc relief allowance-2025 subject to existing conditions will also be applicable to the employees of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, which have adopted the federal government’s basic pay scales scheme in totality.

The above orders will, however, not be applicable to those public sector corporations and autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies which have adopted different pay scales/allowances.

In case of such organisations, the grant of Ad hoc Relief Allowance-2025 @ 10 per cent of basic pay subject to existing conditions will be allowed with the concurrence of Standing Committee of Finance Division on the recommendations of the respective Board of Directors/Governors. The grant of Ad hoc Relief Allowance 2025 will invariably be tagged with the financial position of the organisation.

It is also clarified that Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations, etc will forward the cases of executive/supervisory staff (only) with the recommendations of their respective boards for concurrence of Finance Division to the grant of Ad hoc relief Allowance-2025 @ 10 per cent of basic pay subject to existing conditions w.e.f. 01-07-2025 and subsequently, on the same analogy, this benefit will be allowed to the non–executive/nonsupervisory staff of the autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations with the approval of their board of director/governors.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to point out that paragraph (h) of sub-rule (1) of rule 12 of the Rules of Business, 1973, provides that no division shall without previous consultation with the Finance Division, authorise the issue of any orders which will involve a change in the terms and conditions of service of government servants, on their statutory rights and privileges, which have financial implications. In addition to above, the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgment in Civil Appeals No1428 to 1436 of 2016 concluded that “The Rules of Business, 1973 are binding on the Government and a failure to follow them would lead to an order lacking any legal validity.”

In view of this position, it is binding upon all the administrative ministries/divisions of semi-autonomous, autonomous bodies/corporations to ensure that any changes in the pay, allowances and privileges of executive/supervisory staff of the semiautonomous, autonomous bodies/corporations working under their administrative control, are processed in accordance with the Finance Division’s OM NoF.1(1)Imp/94, dated 26-6-1999.

In the last financial year, all ministries/divisions were requested to provide a list of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, etc under their administrative control, along with details of their pay structure and whether they have sought concurrence of Finance Division for grant of ad hoc and other allowances, and their pay scales on the given format but the requisite information is still awaited from a number of ministries/divisions.

In case the approval has not been sought, the case should be initiated and forwarded for consideration of the Standing Committee of Finance Division, and final approval by the secretary Finance Division.

All ministries/divisions were requested to comply with these instructions and submit a report by 30-07-2025, and convey these instructions to autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations under their administrative control for taking further necessary action within the current fiscal year 2025-26.

