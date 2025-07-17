NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Education has recommended that the administration of Cambridge International Examinations in Pakistan should fully comply with national laws and regulations, particularly the IBCC Act 2023.

During its recent proceedings, the committee received and reviewed the comprehensive report from its specially constituted Subcommittee on Cambridge examination leaks, which presented detailed findings and concrete recommendations.

The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azimuddin Zahid Lakhvi on Wednesday at the Parliament House.

The subcommittee’s report presented a thorough analysis of the Cambridge Examinations paper leak along with actionable policy recommendations to strengthen oversight mechanisms.

The committee emphasised for the creation of a comprehensive regulatory framework to oversee all foreign examination boards operating in the country including Cambridge International Examinations.

The committee raised serious concerns about the lack of formal agreements between Cambridge International Examinations and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The committee underlined that under provisions of the IBCC Act 2023; all international examination boards must now formally register with the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen and comply with its standardised framework. In response to paper leaks, the Cambridge International Education has offered a free November 2025 re-sit for candidates who took the three impacted June 2025 exam papers. Re-sits are optional schools will receive entry instructions after June results are released.

The committee passed various legislative proposals on its agenda that includes, The Orbit Institute of Management and Technology Bill, 2025, The Al-Biruni International University Bill, 2025, The Wah Institute of Modern Sciences, Wah Cantt Bill, 2025, and The Rawal International University, Islamabad Bill, 2025.

The committee has also expressed serious concerns regarding the prolonged vacancy of the director general position at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). This critical leadership gap has significantly impaired the institution’s operational efficiency and decision-making capacity, resulting in unresolved systemic challenges across affiliated schools and colleges.

The Standing Committee has expressed grave concerns over the occupation of multiple buildings belonging to the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE) by various institutions including the PIERA, Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC), and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal. These facilities were specifically designed and constructed to serve special children. The committee strongly condemned this occupation, which has severely compromised the DGSE’s ability to deliver essential educational and rehabilitation services to differently-abled children.

The committee has issued firm recommendations for the immediate vacation of all occupied premises. Emphasizing the humanitarian dimension of this issue, the committee has highlighted that the continued occupation represents a grave injustice to children with special needs. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has been asked to look into this important matter. The committee showed its commitment to protect the rights of children with special needs and ensured DGSE for full support to fulfill its noble mission.

The meeting was attended by MNA's including Dr Azimuddin Zahid Lakhvi, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, and others.

