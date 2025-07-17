BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
World Print 2025-07-17

EU unveils bigger long-term budget but risks fight with farmers

AFP Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

BRUSSELS: The EU executive proposed on Wednesday a two-trillion-euro long-term budget bazooka focused on tackling overseas competition and Russian aggression at Europe’s borders — at the risk of a new showdown with farmers.

Presenting the $2.3-trillion 2028-2034 budget blueprint to reporters in Brussels, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said it “will be the most ambitious ever proposed”.

The plans seek to bolster Europe’s security and ramp up its competitiveness, while paying off debts from a massive Covid-era loan as of 2028 — against a backdrop of soaring trade tensions with the bloc’s biggest commercial partner, the United States.

The European Commission put 451 billion euros on the table under a broad “competitiveness” tag that encompasses defence and space — together allocated 131 billion euros, a five-fold increase.

The budget plan earmarks up to 100 billion euros for the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine — as well as substantial new “flexibility” funds kept available in event of crises.

